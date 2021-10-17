Noida: In a saddening incident, two teenaged brothers died after allegedly falling from a balcony on the 25th floor of a highrise in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. As per reports, the teenaged boys were twins who were living with their family in Siddharth Vihar’s Prateek Grand Society. Police officials said that the incident occurred around 1 am, officials said. At the time of the incident, two family members of the twins were present in the house, the police said, while their father was out of town.Also Read - OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 17 Sunday

The twins were rushed to the nearest hospital where they were declared dead. The bodies have now been sent for post-mortem. So far, no complaint has been received yet and police are treating it as an accident. According to a report by The Indian Express, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report of the twins and an initial round of questioning will follow to determine if there was any foul play around the death. Also Read - BCCI Officially Invites Job Applications For Team India Head Coach

Precautions Families/Society Should Take

With wonderful amenities, high-end infrastructure, and a gated community, living in a high-rise apartment also brings along the possibility of various kinds of hazards and mostly if you have a toddler or a small kid at home. A growing child is curious about everything, be it leaning down from the balcony, window, or the staircase of your apartment, they just love to climb, touch, watch and explore everything that comes their way. And if parents or the caregivers of the children are not careful enough then anything can happen that might put your child’s life at risk because — a split second is all it takes. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina Wants Team India to Win ICC Trophy For Virat Kohli

Hence, here are some simple yet effective safety precautions that must be taken by families with small children if the high-rise apartment doesn’t have it already: