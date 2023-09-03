Home

Uttar Pradesh: 10 Students Injured As Bus Hits School Van in Kaushambi

As per the Sandipan Ghat SHO, Dilip Singh, the bus was going from Kanpur to Prayagraj when it hit the school van on Saturday(September 2) evening.

Kaushambi: In an unfortunate and tragic accident, at least ten students were injured after a speeding roadways bus rammed into their school van in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, official said on Sunday, news agency IANS reported. As per the Sandipan Ghat SHO, Dilip Singh, the bus was going from Kanpur to Prayagraj when it hit the school van on Saturday(September 2) evening.

The school van was on its way to drop the children home after school at Sakadha turn on National Highway-2 GT Road. The police official further said that the injured students were taken to Muratganj Health Centre, from where eight were discharged after administering first aid. Two children — Mohammad Gaus and Abdul — have been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, Sandipan Ghat SHO added. He said that all children are between the ages of 10 to 12 years.

After the tragic accident, the bus driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind which was later seized by police, Singh said. A case has been registered in the matter and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

