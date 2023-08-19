Home

Uttar Pradesh

Tensions Simmer In UP’s Bareilly As 2 Minor Boys Detained For Derogatory Instagram Posts

Tensions Simmer In UP’s Bareilly As 2 Minor Boys Detained For Derogatory Instagram Posts

The father of the Hindu teen said he was provoked by a comment made by the other boy on his religion, and when he responded to it, some people took a screenshot and spread it online.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Tensions simmered in the Sheeshgarh town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Saturday after two teenage boys from different communities were detained by the police for allegedly making derogatory remarks about each other’s religion on Instagram. Two teenagers, a Muslim and a Hindu, have been detained in connection with the incident, police said.

Trending Now

According to the police, people from the Muslim community filed a complaint on Friday night claiming that a 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, had made derogatory remarks about Islam in an Instagram post.

“Around 9 pm Friday, some people from the Muslim community lodged a police complaint alleging that a 14-year-old student of Class 9 had made objectionable remarks on their religion on Instagram”, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Aggarwal told news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the cops at Sheeshgarh Police Station assured the complainants of action, however, the crowd decided to take matters into their own hands, surrounded the teen’s house, and raised slogans.

This led to tensions in the area as the police struggled to placate the crowd till late Saturday night. Senior police and administration officials, including District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi, Commissioner Soumya Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police Dr Rakesh Singh, and other senior officers also reached the spot to diffuse the situation.

The IG said 23 miscreants were detained in the matter on Saturday and heavy police force was deployed in Sheeshgarh.

Communal tension erupted in #UttarPradesh's #Bareilly over Instagram comments and two minors were detained. Two 14-year-old students of class 9 have been taken into custody by the #BareillyPolice. On Thursday, a student belonging to a minority community commented on an… pic.twitter.com/5ImEV5O2z7 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 19, 2023

Police detained the two teens late Friday night, Dr Rakesh Singh told reporters on Saturday.

The father of the Hindu teen said he was provoked by a comment made by the other boy on his religion, and when he responded to it, some people took the comment’s screenshot and spread it online.

“My son’s comment was made public after which there was a ruckus and the crowd gathered at my house,” the man said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Dr Tejveer Singh reached the spot after the incident was reported Friday night and called the police force from Shahi, Shergarh and Devarnia police stations. The RAF and PAC personnel were also called.

Officials battled to control the situation till midnight as the crowd sat on a dharna on the ground some distance away from the Hindu boy’s house with the demand that the boy be brought out of the house.

The members of a Hindu organisation also became active at the same time. Police later brought both the boys and their fathers, and detained them only after the crowd was dispersed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said videography of the entire incident has been done and action has been initiated against those who spoiled the atmosphere.

Police said the matter is under control and there is peace.

(WIth PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES