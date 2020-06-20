New Delhi: Weeks after pictures of swarms of locusts entering Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj surfaced on social media, another area in the state reported a fresh attack on Saturday. Locust swarms attacked trees and crops in two villages in Charkhari area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. Also Read - 5 Million Years Old 'Habitat' of Giant Elephants Discovered by UP Officials While Scouting For New Tiger Reserve

According to reports, the crop-destroying swarms arrived in Swasamaaf village this afternoon but vigilant villagers used drums and other means to create noise to scare away the locusts. They immediately informed the officials, Deputy Director (Agriculture) G Ram told PTI.

The Agriculture Department team promptly sprayed chemicals on the trees where the locusts had taken shelter over five days, killing thousands of them. However, they reached the nearby Etwa village later, where also the insects were killed in large numbers, G Ram said.

The locals and farmers have been alerted and agriculture and fire department teams are also on full alert for any additional measure, he said.

Earlier this month, the crop-destructing grasshoppers attacked UP’s Prayagraj district. The local administration had rushed into action, and chemicals were sprayed across the fields to shoo them away. Villagers also created loud sounds with utensils, drums, and crackers to drive the insects away.