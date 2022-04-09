Noida: A test blast at Supertech twin towers will be carried out on Sunday afternoon by the Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions. These two firms have been roped in by the Noida authority for the purpose. The local residents of nearby societies have been asked to stay indoors during the test blast time.Also Read - No Superpower Can Dictate India's Foreign Policy, Says Imran Khan in Address to Nation Ahead of No-trust Vote

As per the latest reports, the test blast would be carried out at 2.30 PM on Sunday in the society in Noida's sector 93-A, according to an advisory issued by the firm.

Giving details, officials told news agency PTI that the actual demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers will take place on May 22 but the test blast will be carried out to ascertain the amount of explosives needed for the demolition.

“A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday April 10 at 2.30 PM. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM,” the advisory stated.

The local residents of neighbouring ATS Greens Village and other societies have been cautioned about the test blast, which will be carried out on four pillars in the basements and one on the 14th floor of the illegal structures.

The officials further added that the preparations for the test blast — including setting up of Aluminium sheets on boundary walls and use of geotextile fabric on the ground to prevent dust, splinters and debris from going out of the premises — have been done.

They also added that the ambulances and fire tenders will be present at the site during the test blast for any emergency and police personnel will be deployed in adequate numbers on Sunday in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)