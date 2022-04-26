Lucknow: Amid rising cases in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav warned that there could be panic if the fourth wave hits the state. For the unversed, COVID cases are rising in Uttar Pradesh with the Gautam Buddh Nagar district being the worst hit. Health department data showed that the district alone accounts 55% of the total infections across the state. Of the total 210 new COVID cases recorded in UP on Monday, 120 infections were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar. The number of active infections in the state reached 1,277.Also Read - Noida Records 120 New COVID Cases, Accounts For Over 55% of Cases in Uttar Pradesh

‘Medical Facilities Crumbling in UP’

Asserting that the medical facilities are crumbling under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said,”The active cases of coronavirus are once again rising in the state. Experts are expecting the possibility of a fourth wave. The peak of infection can come in June-July. The BJP-led state government seems to have learned no lesson from the horrors of the last Covid wave. In view of the plight of health services in the state, there is a possibility of panic.”

“The people were orphaned during the last wave of the Covid pandemic. There had been reports of lakhs of deaths then. The public had to see very bad days during the lockdown period. The memory of those days still haunts us,” he said.

‘Not Enough Doctors in Hospitals’

The former UP CM also claimed that the BJP government is doing a gimmick of reviewing the situation. “The chief minister’s meetings have no effect on the ground. The government is pretending as if it has just come to power. The new health minister of the state is upset with his own department due to the disorder. The reality of health services in UP is very disappointing,” he stated. Furthermore, he claimed that there are not enough doctors in the hospitals. There are long queues of patients in the government hospitals and medicines are also not available.

Nearly 500 People Lost Their Lives In Gautam Buddh Nagar Since Outbreak of COVID

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.