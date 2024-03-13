Home

Uttar Pradesh

THESE 8 Railway Stations In Amethi Gets New Name; Check Details

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently approved the Uttar Pradesh government’s request to rename eight railway stations in Amethi district. This decision marks a significant move towards preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the region. The proposal for the name changes was submitted to the MHA on February 12, 2024, and has now received the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The proposed new names for the railway stations are as follows:

1. Kasimpur Halt to Jais City

2. Jais to Guru Gorakhnath Dham

3. Bani to Swami Paramhans

4. Misrauli to Maa Kalikan Dham

5. Nihalgarh to Maharaja Bijli Pasi

6. Akbarganj to Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham

7. Warisganj to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan

8. Fursatganj to Tapeshwarnath Dham

Rekha Sharma, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Lucknow division of Northern Railways, expressed that the renamed railway stations will soon be reflected in the Railway CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) database. “The renamed railway stations will soon be updated by the Railway CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems). Additionally, we anticipate receiving the NOC from the state public works department for the station renaming process soon.”

Furthermore, the state public works department is expected to provide the necessary clearance for the station renaming process.

This initiative not only aims to streamline the identification of these stations but also reflects a deeper connection to the local culture and history. The new names pay homage to revered figures and landmarks, enriching the cultural tapestry of the region.

