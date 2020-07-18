New Delhi: After a woman and her daughter attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan in Lucknow last evening, the Lucknow Police on Saturday said that the two were ‘instigated as per a criminal conspiracy’, adding that an FIR had been registered against four people, including an AIMIM leader and a Congress leader, for allegedly ‘instigating’ the two. Also Read - Over 31 Lakh People in Quarantine in India, Uttar Pradesh Has Maximum Number | Check State-wise Details

Addressing the media today, city police commissioner Sujeet Pandey said, "It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered an FIR against four people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan and a Congress leader Anup Patel".

It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel: Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner https://t.co/KR90axabLC pic.twitter.com/0WrdoXL8Q6
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2020

Notably, last evening, the woman and her daughter set themselves on fire near Lok Bhavan, which houses the state Assembly and an office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the state capital. The two, who are from Amethi, alleged that they were being intimidated and threatened in a dispute over a drain with their neighbour at their village in the district.

They also accused the local police of ‘inaction’, who they, said, were actually colluding with the accused to harass them.

The Amethi Police suspended two officers, including the police station in-charge of the area under which the victims’ village falls. A detailed inquiry has also been ordered into the incident on May 9 over which the woman and her daughter tried to self-immolate.

The two are currently admitted at a government hospital in Lucknow. They will also be tested for COVID-19.