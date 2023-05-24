Home

3 Thieves Steal Van In Kanpur But No One Knows How To Drive; Here’s What Happened Next

The incident took place in Kanpur's Dabauli area on May 7. The three thieves were almost successful in stealing a car but they found themselves stuck in an unexpected situation.

Kanpur: The car robbery went completely wrong as none of the three thieves knew how to drive.

New Delhi: “By Failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,” – Benjamin Franklin said this once. Something quite similar happened to three thieves when they embarked on a car robbery in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. They were almost successful in stealing a car but they found themselves stuck in an unexpected situation. They perfected the first half of the heist by getting their hands on the van but the endgame was a complete disaster as none of the three thieves knew how to drive.

The incident took place in Kanpur’s Dabauli area on May 7. The three accused have been identified as Satyam Kumar – a BTech student in Maharajpur, Aman Gautam – a BCom final-year student from DBS College and Amit Verma, according to a report by India Today.

Narayan Singh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhej, said the three accused had “stolen the van but none of them knew how to drive”. With no option, the trio ended up pushing the van for 10 kms from Dabauli to Kalyanpur. They also removed the number plate and tried to hide it in a secular place. Their plan was to sell it after stealing the car, police said. Obviously, they did not think it through – the driving part.

ACP Singh said Amit Verma was the brains behind the heist. The trio had even decided to open a website to sell stolen vehicles online. Satyam Kumar, the engineering student-turned-thief, was designing a website to sell stolen cars as a backup plan. They thought they would sell the vehicles online if they would not have been successful in selling them at the market. Little did they know that they would end up getting caught due to their zero driving skills.

