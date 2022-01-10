New Delhi: Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad witnessed a steep hike in COVID-19 cases, with both the districts accounting for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. While Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded more than 1,100 cases on Sunday, Ghaziabad added nearly 1,000 cases. With 4,613 and 3,268 infections, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have UP’s most active cases, the data issued by the state health department showed. In Ghaziabad, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 9 percent, while Gautam Buddh Nagar, stood at 23 per cent.Also Read - India Logs Nearly 1.80 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, 146 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Surges to 4,033

Here is your 5-point cheat sheet on this big story:

Speaking to reporters, UP CM Yogi Adityanth said that the state has 33,900 active cases at present. “90% of these patients are asymptomatic, under home isolation”, he said.

“Integrated Covid Control Centre in every District keeps in touch with COVID19 patients and provides them with medical kits”, CM added.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 7,695 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths that raised the infection tally to 17,37,550 and the fatality count to 22,928 in the state.

A death each due to the virus was reported from Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, and Budaun, the state government statement said.

So far, 16,88,648 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities. Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

Speaking to ANI, Manindra Agrawal, IIT Kanpur professor predicted that cases (nationally) will peak by the end of this month and are likely to cross second wave numbers.

“Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata are likely to peak around the middle of this month, in the next few days in fact…But this wave will be almost over by the end of this month in these cities”, ANI quoted Agrawal as saying.