New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases across the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that the third wave of the pandemic is 'not so dangerous'. Speaking to reporters, he asserted that the state has 33,900 active cases, however, 90 per cent of the patients in the state are asymptomatic.

"There are 33,900 active cases in the state. 90% of these patients are asymptomatic, under home isolation. Integrated Covid Control Centre in every District keeps in touch with COVID19 patients and provides them with medical kits", said CM Yogi Adityanath.

His statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh recorded 7,695 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths that raised the infection tally to 17,37,550 and the fatality count to 22,928 in the state.

A death each due to the virus was reported from Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, and Budaun. So far, 16,88,648 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged. In the past 24 hours, over 2.22 lakh samples have been tested, while so far, more than 9.46 crore samples have been tested, it added.

Noida, Ghaziabad Account For Nearly 30.44% Of Active Cases

Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad witnessed a steep hike in COVID-19 cases, with both the districts accounting for nearly 30.44 per cent of the active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

While Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded more than 1,100 cases on Sunday, Ghaziabad added nearly 1,000 cases. With total 4,613 and 3,268 infections, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have UP’s most active cases, the data issued by the state health department showed.