Noida: Ahead of Noida twin towers' demolition, a special task force – a core team of seven members of Emerald Court pulled off the evacuation of all residents of the society in an exercise meticulously planned over a month's time. The residents of the society, where the illegal twin towers were also located, had started moving out from Friday itself. Those who had to leave Noida left earlier while those planning to accommodate themselves in nearby locations waited till Sunday morning.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. Emerald Court has 15 residential towers, each having 44 apartments and total around 2,500 residents and 1,200 vehicles. The special task force comprised seven members who are residents of the society. Besides the STF, the society also had a 'captain' for each of the 15 towers.

By 7 am, almost all of the residents, including children and senior citizens, had vacated the 15 residential premises in a well-coordinated exercise by the society's special task force. Emerald Court's Gaurav Mehrotra headed the task force team that also had Avinash Rai, Amit Arora, Colonel (retd) Rajesh Kashyap, Wing Commander (retd) Mohit Garg, Anil Saxena besides Naresh Keswani. But a little after 7 am, a security guard raised alarm to the special task force about a person being inside a top floor apartment of a tower who appeared to have not vacated!

Double verification process

“We got to know about it because of our double verification process for evacuation. It turned out that of all residents of the towers, one had not left. This resident, it turned out was fast asleep inside apartment and totally missed the evacuation deadline, Naresh Keswani, a member of the special task force, told PTI. “Somehow, the security guards managed to wake him up and he was also evacuated at just around 7 am,” Keswani said.

The evacuation strategy