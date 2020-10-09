Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Opposition for conspiring against his government on Friday and warned the common public against the same. Also Read - UP Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Beheads His Wife & Carries Her Severed Head to Police Station

"People who couldn't provide electricity, houses, toilets, healthcare facilities to the poor in the last 50 years are today venting out by hatching conspiracies. We should be wary of them," news agency ANI quoted CM yogi as saying.

The chief minister’s cautionary note comes amid the government’s claim of attempts by some groups to instigate caste and communal violence in the state in the wake of the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl of Hathras.