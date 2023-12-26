Home

Tiger Strays Into Pilibhit Village, Massive Crowd Gathers To Catch Glimpse Of Big Cat: Watch Videos

Various images and videos posted on social media showed the tiger perched comfortably on the wall of a Gurudwara.

The feline remained the centre of attraction for hundreds of villagers.

Tiger In Pilibhit Village: The human-animal conflict came to the fore again as a tiger entered Atkona Village of Pilibhit District of Uttar Pradesh around Tuesday afternoon. Most probably the big cat ventured out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The feline remained the centre of attraction for hundreds of villagers.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | UP: A tiger entered a village in Pilibhit and climbed onto a wall earlier today Later on, the tiger was rescued by the forest department https://t.co/LxgG3vjkcJ pic.twitter.com/kV6ixqu4vi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Forest department team rescues a tiger that entered a village in Pilibhit pic.twitter.com/E8P7V7M3Ir — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2023

The locals notified the forest department. The feline remained the centre of attraction for hundreds of villagers who gathered around the majestic animal to get glimpses and take pictures and shoot videos.

According to the latest reports, the feline was rescued by a team of the forest department.

According to the latest reports, the feline was rescued by a team of the forest department.