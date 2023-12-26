Tiger Strays Into Pilibhit Village, Massive Crowd Gathers To Catch Glimpse Of Big Cat: Watch Videos

Top Recommended Stories

Various images and videos posted on social media showed the tiger perched comfortably on the wall of a Gurudwara.

Published: December 26, 2023 6:54 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

The feline remained the centre of attraction for hundreds of villagers.

Tiger In Pilibhit Village: The human-animal conflict came to the fore again as a tiger entered Atkona Village of Pilibhit District of Uttar Pradesh around Tuesday afternoon. Most probably the big cat ventured out of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Watch The Video Here

The locals notified the forest department. The feline remained the centre of attraction for hundreds of villagers who gathered around the majestic animal to get glimpses and take pictures and shoot videos.

According to the latest reports, the feline was rescued by a team of the forest department.

