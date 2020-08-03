Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Latest News: With security arrangements in place, the stage is almost set for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on August 5. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya Has Important Relations With Korea, Says South Korean Envoy Shin Bong-kil

Two days ahead of the grand event, the religious rituals have started in Ayodhya. Part of the ritual, over 12 priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and goddess Sita. Again on Tuesday, prayers will be offered at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

The trust has also asked devotees to organise bhajans and kirtans in places outside Ayodhya as well, while keeping restrictions related to COVID-19 in mind.

Security arrangement

Talking about security arrangement in Ayodhya, Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that tight security arrangements are in place at Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan event. Part of the tight security arrangement, police barricades are also in place in the temple town.

To provide more security to the event, invitation letters with security codes have been sent to guests. These invitations cards need to be swiped only once at the entrance. However, electronic device, mobile or cameras are not permitted at the venue.

Invited guests

The temple trust said that nearly 200 people have been invited for the ceremony. Among the people invited for the main ceremony are 135 ‘sants’.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan because of the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town.

BJP veteran Uma Bharti said she will not attend because of concerns over coronavirus. She will offer her prayers after the event is over.

Among the people invited to the event is Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the temple-mosque land dispute case.

On the dais, there will be just five people PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Reviewing preparations

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations and said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for Ram temple and only those invited should come.

“COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the event. As the prime minister will be here representing 135 crore people, I appeal that only those who have been invited should visit Ayodhya. The rest should remain at their respective places,” Adityanath said.

Live telecast of the event

The Delhi BJP has made a grand plan on August 5 to make the occasion memorable. Lighting of 11 lakh earthen lamps, a mega laser show, and live telecast of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through LED screens across the city are some of the events that the Delhi BJP will be doing on the day.