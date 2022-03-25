New Delhi: The UP Board of Madrassa Education has issued a circular regarding the mandatory recitation of the national anthem along with morning prayers before the classes. For the unversed, the board, in 2017, had made the recital and hoisting of the national flag mandatory on Independence Day.Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in: 12 CMs To Attend; The Kashmir Files Director, Opposition Leaders Invited | 10 Points

Besides, several other decisions related to examinations, attendance, and recruitment of teachers were taken by the board at a meeting headed by Iftikhar Ahmad Javed. The board also decided to start the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) as a pre-qualification to become a madrassa teacher.

Speaking to the Times of India on the same, the board chairperson said that the board has decided to make MTET mandatory as bhai-Bhateejavad has become the order of the day in teachers' recruitment. "The selection process will be finalised by the management. A formal proposal will be sent to the government soon", he told the portal.

When asked abot the board decision regarding the mandatory recitation of the national anthem, he said that they want to instill patriotism in madrasa students too so that they know the history and culture apart from religious studies. “It is already recited in some madrasas. We have made it compulsory now from the coming academic session,” TOI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the biometric system for the attendance of teachers will also be installed for the new session. Besides, there will also be a provision for the online registration of students.