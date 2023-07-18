Home

Tourist Chased, Beaten By Locals In Agra, Five Arrested After Video Goes Viral

He was chased and assaulted with batons and rods by a few locals after his car touched one of them.

Tourist Beaten In Agra: A tourist who was visiting the city of Taj Mahal, Agra, would not have ever imagined that he will be subjected to mob violence, physical assault, and criminal intimidation.

This is what happened with a man from New Delhi who was visiting Agra. He was chased and assaulted with batons and rods by a few locals after his car touched one of them.

The incident has been captured by CCTV cameras and the footage is going viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by देश सर्वप्रथम @deshsarvpratham with the caption: “Video from Agra . Tourist Beaten by Locals. #shameful #SeemaHaider #KiritSomaiya #Agra #DelhiFloods”.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at the Basai Chowki area in Tajganj, Agra. The tourist kept apologising but his attackers ignored all his pleas and he was brutally thrashed and the assault continued for several minutes.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have said that the Tajganj police station was directed to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissionerate Agra has tweeted: “पर्यटक के साथ मारपीट से संबंधित वायरल वीडियो का स्वत: संज्ञान लेकर, #थाना_ताजगंज पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर, 03 टीमों का गठन करते हुए, 05 आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिया गया है व अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video related to the assault with the tourist, #थाना_ताजगंज police registered the charges immediately, forming 03 teams, 05 accused have been detained and continuous efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.”.

As per this tweet, the police have arrested five people.

