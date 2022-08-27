Hardoi, UP: A tractor-trolley carrying over 20 farmers fell into a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Saturday. Soon after the incident, a rescue operation has started and as per preliminary reports, 13 swam to the shore. “The men who came out have identified six others who were with them, which means at least those many are still missing. But they said there were at least two dozen people onboard,” District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, who was managing the rescue, told India Today. As per the report, the number of missing men may cross 10.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Man Thrashed By Woman In Streets For Passing Lewd Comments Against Her

The incident happened when the farmers were returning to their village from a nearby mandi after selling their cucumber produce, when one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in Pali area.

According to one eyewitness, the tractor swerved and broke through the railing, pulling the trolley and the passengers into the water.

“We have called in divers. We have not yet been able to locate and pull out the vehicle. Cranes are ready for that,” one of the rescue officers said. “Downstream, too, we have set up nets under bridges.”

At the incident spot, several villagers too gathered, besides the police, to help get the men out. “We have called for the state disaster response force, and they should be here anytime now,” the officer further said.