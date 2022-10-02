Kanpur: At least 26 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits, a senior official said. The tractor-trolley, carrying about 50 people, was on its way to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a “mundan” ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur, the official said. While returning, the trolley overturned into a roadside pond between Sadh and Gambhirpur village.Also Read - 1 Dead As Ethanol Tanker Collides With Tractor In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

#Kanpur-: Ghatampur, a tractor-trolley full of devotees went uncontrollably and overturned in the pond, there are reports of death of 25 to 30 devotees. More than 10 people injured on the spot, villagers and police engaged in rescue!#KanpurAccident #Kanpur @DMKanpur @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/s83rs7eIGf — Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) October 1, 2022

The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police, said a report by PTI, where more than a dozen were declared dead. The District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar said police and the district administration have been told to carry out the rescue operation and ensure all possible assistance to the victims. "An investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind the accident," the DM said.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident. She shared condolences over the deaths and wished for speedy recovery of those injured.

कानपुर में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से बहुत व्यथित हूं। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has also shared condolences.

जनपद कानपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। जिलाधिकारी एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर युद्ध स्तर पर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022

He said that the District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. He wished speedy recovery of those injured. The Chief Minister has sent senior ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ajit Pal to the accident site to oversee the relief-and-rescue measures and is personally monitoring the operations.

In a tweet, Adityanath said: “The road accident in Kanpur district is heart wrenching. The district magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately, conduct the relief-and-rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for the proper treatment of the injured.

“The loss of lives in the accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Praying to Lord Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and courage to the families of the deceased to bear this unfathomable loss.”

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet, Yadav said: “In Uttar Pradesh, transportation in tractor trolleys is continuously going on. The transport department is oblivious and innocent lives are being lost. The BJP government should take cognizance and carry out the rescue operation. Condolences on the deaths. The government should give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the relatives of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to the injured and make arrangements for their treatment.”

Mayawati conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and asked the government to extend all possible help to the victims.

The chief minister has also appealed to people to use tractor-trolleys only for purposes related to farming and transferring goods and not for carrying passengers, according to an official release issued in Lucknow.

An eyewitness told reporters that he, along with others, rushed to the site after hearing the cries of men, women and children for help. The locals immediately jumped into the water and somehow managed to pull out the victims, some of whom were already dead, he said.