Traffic Advisory Issued In Noida For New Year, Heavy Penalty For Drunk Drivers: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Noida Traffic Advisory: A mid elaborate arrangement for New Year celebrations, the Noida Police issued traffic advisory for December 31 and cautioned the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year’s Eve.

Check Traffic Diversions

Police further added that various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year’s Eve.

According to advisory, the traffic diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida.

The police advised people to only park their vehicles in designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.

Helpline Numbers Issued

“In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number – 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” the police stated in the advisory.

Giving details, Additional Commissioner Of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni said the police will have elaborate arrangements in place for new year celebrations in the district.

He further stated that to host large gathering and parties on the New Year-eve, the organizers will require police permission. “The police team, also in plainclothes, will be deployed at malls, pubs and other locations, for enforcement of law and order,” he told HT.

