Traffic Cop Dies After Fainting Due To Severe Heat In Ayodhya

Ayodhya, UP: A 40-year-old traffic police sub-inspector died here on Sunday after fainting on duty due to severe heat, police said.

Vinod Sonkar was on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon, Circle Officer (Traffic) Pramod Yadav said.

He said Sonkar fainted due to the severe heat and was rushed to the district hospital, where he died.

“Unfortunately, one of our traffic sub-inspectors fell prey to the heat wave and worst weather,” Yadav said

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ayodhya Dr Ajay Raja said the post-mortem report is awaited.

On whether the cause of death was heat stroke, the CMO said, “As of now, we have received only one or two cases of heat strokes, and those too are mild ones.”

