Home

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Ghaziabad Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit For Rapidx Launch

Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Ghaziabad Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit For Rapidx Launch

Rapidx Launch: The Ghaziabad Police, however, urged commuters to use alternative routes and follow traffic rules to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

On Thursday, RapidX was renamed NaMo Bharat, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the train.

Ghaziabad: The city police have imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Ghaziabad for the inauguration of the Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad RRTS, also called RapidX train service. The inauguration program will be held in Vasundhara area of the city.

Trending Now

To make sure hassle-free movement of PM Modi and other dignitaries, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police has imposed traffic restrictions and diversion in the area for the day. Police, however, have urged commuters to use alternative routes and follow traffic rules to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

You may like to read

Check Full List of Restrictions:

According to the traffic advisory, the movement of all vehicles, from Hindon Airforce Golchakkar via Mohannagar to Sahibabad RapidX station, will be restricted.

No vehicular movement will be allowed from Police Station Link Road Red Light towards Sahibabad RapidX Station.

The movement of vehicles, except for event attendees, have also been restricted from CISF Road Indrapuram and Solar Energy Road towards Sahibabad RapidX Station and Jan Sabha.

Apart from this, the movement of commercial vehicles have also been restricted on both sides of the road between Lal Kuon and Seemapuri.

Commercial vehicular movement has also been restricted from Loni to Bhopura, Rajnagar Extension, and ALT intersection.

As per the advisory, the heavy/medium vehicles from Meerut to Ghaziabad (excluding event vehicles) will be rerouted from Duhai Peripheral.

Traffic police said to make sure the smooth flow of the event and to avoid inconveniences, attendees and locals need to use alternative routes and strictly adhere to the traffic regulations.

On Thursday, RapidX was renamed NaMo Bharat, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the train.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday said PM Modi will flag off a RapidX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, marking the launch of the RRTS in India.

“It is a transformational regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes according to requirement, the PMO had said.

It should be noted that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapidx corridor is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore and will connect Delhi to Meerut with a travel time of less than an hour through urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES