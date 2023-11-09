Home

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida For Dhanteras, Diwali: Check Full Advisory If You Are Commuting From Delhi

Noida Traffic Advisory: In the advisory, Noida Police said during the upcoming festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, route diversions will be put in place in Noida and Greater Noida, especially near market areas.

Noida: Traffic instructions have been imposed in Noida for upcoming festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Noida Police issued a traffic advisory and offered alternate routes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar city area. As per the traffic advisory, various markets in the city such as Atta Market, Sector 27, Indira Market, Sector 27, Sector 18, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria Mall, DLF Mall, Brahmaputra Market, Sector 28, Logix Mall City Center, Hoshiyarpur, Shoprix Mall, Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Kasba Kasna, Dadri, and others, are expected to experience traffic congestion.

Apart from this, several other areas, including Atta Market, Indira Market, Sector 18 Market, DLF Mall, Sector 27, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria Mall, and surrounding roads, have been designated as no-parking zones.

Noida Police said the daily commuters and visitors to Atta Market, Indira Market, Brahmaputra Market, DLF Mall, City Center Mall, Gurdwara, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria Mall, and other locations can park their vehicles in designated parking areas inside these establishments and, additionally, at the multi-level parking facility in Sector 18.

In the traffic advisory, police said during the upcoming festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, route diversions will be put in place in Noida and Greater Noida, especially near market areas.

The diversions will be near Atta market, Sector 27 market, Indira Market, GIP Mall, Gardens Galleria Mall, DLF Mall of India, Centre Stage Mall, Shopprix Mall, around Sector 18 market, Logix City Centre Mall, Botanical Garden and near Hoshiarpur in Noida, where heavy traffic is witnessed, according to the advisory.

In Greater Noida, the diversions will be near Kisan Chowk, Surajpur, Jagat Farm, Pari Chowk, Kasna and Dadri towns, among other places.

“People would be able to park their vehicles in designated parking zones and at the various multilevel parkings in the city like the one in Sector 18,” police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police extended warm wishes for Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj to the public and urged all to utilise alternate routes to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday cautioned people against leaving their cars or motorcycles in no parking zones during the upcoming festive season, saying such vehicles would be penalised or towed away.

“If a vehicle is found parked in a no parking zone, e-challans will be issued and if the vehicle is not removed from the road, then legal action would be taken by towing it away with a crane,” they said.

