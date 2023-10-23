Home

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida For Dussehra: Check Diversion, List of Routes to Avoid

According to Noida Police, major traffic diversions will be witnessed from Rajnigandha to Sector-12-22-56 in Noida.

Noida: Keeping the festive rush in view, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Noida and Greater Noida for Dusshera. These traffic restrictions and diversions will come into effect on October 24. As part of the restrictions, major traffic diversions will be witnessed from Rajnigandha to Sector-12-22-56 in Noida. Along with this, diversions will also be made on the roads around Noida Stadium Sector-21A. Diversion will also be witnessed in Sector-62.

According to DCP Traffic Anil Yadav, helpline number 9971009001 has been issued for the convenience of the commuters.

Check Full List Of Traffic Restrictions in Noida

Vehicular movement from Sector 12-22, 56 towards the stadium will be completely restricted.

Movement of vehicles will be stopped towards the stadium from Sector 10, 21.

Vehicular movement will be restricted from Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Shivani Furniture Chowk towards Stadium, from Metro Hospital Chowk towards Sector 12, 22.

Vehicles movement will also be restricted from Sector-31/25 Chowk towards Sector-21, 25 (Spice Mall), from NTPC Chowk towards Sector-12, 22.

The vehicular movement will be banned from Sector-22, 23, 54 to Sector-21, 25, Sector- 20, 21, 25, 26 from Jalvayu Vihar Chowk towards Sector-21, 25 PVR.

Check Alternate Routes

As per the traffic police plan, vehicles going from the telephone exchange side towards NTPC, Gijhod will pass through Sector-10, 21 Tirahe via Jalvayu Vihar Chowk via Nithari.

Vehicles going to the stadium via Sector-12, 22, 58 will be able to go via Sector-57 intersection, Gijhod via NTPC, 31, 25 intersection.

Vehicles going to Delhi from Sector-12, 22, 56 will be diverted from Sector-56 via Sector-11 via Jhundpura.

According to the police, there is a diversion for Sector 62 in the plan, but it will be implemented only when needed. In this, traffic will be stopped on the road leading from Sector-62 post towards Fortis.

Noida Police said over 150 traffic personnel will be deployed to deal with traffic jams across the city .

As per the updates from the police, weekly markets on the routes will remain closed and the vehicles coming from Value Bazaar Sector-62 towards Sector-62 Chowki will have to go via Sector-59.

