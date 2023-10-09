Home

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida For Parinirvan Diwas: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Noida, Greater Noida For Parinirvan Diwas: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Noida Traffic Restrictions: Vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37.

Police said the daily commuters will be able to reach their destination from Sector 37 via Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.

Noida: Traffic restrictions imposed in Noida and Greater Noida as Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95 gears up to host an event to mark the ‘Parinirvan Diwas’ of Dalit icon and founder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Kanshi Ram on Monday.

Trending Now

Giving details, Noida Traffic Police said as a large crowd is expected at the event, in case of congestion near Dalit Prerna Sthal, vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37.

You may like to read

Noida Traffic Restrictions: Check Alternate Roads

Police said the daily commuters will be able to reach their destination from Sector 37 via Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 15 Golchakkar Chowk.

According to Noida Police, if there is congestion at gate no. 4 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, the traffic will be diverted from Filmcity flyover towards Sector 18.

Moreover, the commuters going towards Greater Noida from Noida will be diverted from Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

The passenger buses coming for the event will be parked on the left side of the road near DND toll.

The light vehicles coming for the event from Delhi side will be parked at the multi-level parking inside Film City.

The movement of vehicles from Sector 37 will be directed towards Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout and further onward to their destination.

Traffic diversion on Greater Noida Expressway will be implemented from the flyover near Sector 14A in case congestion arises near DND or Film City flyover.

Parking Arrangements in Noida

For the event, a suitable parking arrangement has been made for attendees.

Passenger buses coming for the Dalit Prerna Sthal event will be parked near the DND toll plaza.

And the light vehicles coming from Pari Chowk, Sector 37, or Greater Noida West can park near Gate number 1 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES