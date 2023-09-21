Home

Traffic Restrictions in Noida Come Into Effect For International Events Today: Check List of Alternate Routes

As restrictions have been imposed in Noida for International Trade Show, the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles from Delhi to Gautam Buddha Nagar have been restricted from 6 AM on Thursday.

Heavy vehicles have been prohibited from using the DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, and Jhundpura borders.

Noida: Traffic restrictions have come into effect in Noida as the International Trade Show begins from Thursday. In this regard, the Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting traffic flow on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from September 21-25 because of the trade show and MotoGP bike race.

As per the restrictions, the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles from Delhi to Gautam Buddha Nagar have been restricted from 6 AM and the vehicular movement in Gautam Buddha Nagar have also been controlled.

As per the schedule, the international trade show will be held at Greater Noida’s Expo Mart from September 21 to 25, while the MotoGP event will take place at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24. These two international events are expected to host around 10,000 foreign delegates and high-profile guests.

Check List of Restrictions

For a smooth functioning of the vehicular movement, the traffic restrictions have been imposed and heavy vehicles have been prohibited from using the DND Flyway, Chilla Road, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar, and Jhundpura borders.

Nida Police said the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway will also be off-limits to buses, heavy vehicles, and non-commercial vehicles, except for those carrying essential goods like milk, vegetables, and medicines. Moreover, traffic restrictions have been imposed near Pari Chowk.

List of Alternate Routes to Use:

Because of the traffic restrictions during this time, heavy transport vehicles can use national highways 9, 24, and 91 to travel from Delhi to Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, and Lucknow.

Check Helpline Numbers

Moreover, heavy vehicles and non-commercial vehicles will also be kept off the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

During this time, the traffic police has advised people to use Metro to commute and also released helpline numbers 9971009001 and 9355057381 for the convenience of people.

