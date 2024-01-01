Home

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic Diversions Announced In ‘Ayodhya Dham’ Area On January 1; Check Restrictions

On the occasion of New Year 2024, district police authorities have implemented traffic diversions and restrictions in the Ayodhya Dham area. Read to know in detail..

Ayodhya Dham Area

New Delhi: It is January 1, 2024, which marks a new beginning of the year; across the country, this day is being celebrated with great pomp and celebrations. The new year has a lot to look forward to, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony being one of them. In view of the New Year celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, district police authorities have implemented a traffic diversion plan to ensure the smooth and safe movement of vehicles in the ‘Ayodhya Dham’ area. The diversion will be effective from 4.00 am on Monday until the dispersal of the crowd, officials said in a release. Check details…

Vehicles BANNED From Entering Udaya Chowk, Teri Bazaar

According to the officials, commercial vehicles and auto-rickshaws from Ayodhya City heading to Ayodhya Dham are strictly prohibited from entering through Udaya Chowk. Similarly, all vehicles from Ranopali Railway Crossing are barred from entering Tehri Bazaar. Vehicles from external districts can only reach up to the Saket Petrol Pump Barrier, and the entry of vehicles towards Nayaghat from the Saket Barrier will be restricted.

Ayodhya Dham: Route Diversions

Vehicles coming from Gonda and heading towards Nayaghat will be diverted from Lakadmandi Chowk to the Basti Highway. Movement from Deenbandhu to Chhoti Chhavani and those coming from Ramghat Chowk towards Hanumangarhi and Deenbandhu Hospital will be stopped and diverted to alternate routes.

Ayodhya Dham: What’s Open, What’s Closed

The restrictions are only in terms of traffic and shops etc remain affected. Entry of vehicles from Sabzi Mandi Tiraha to the Post Office and also from Tehri Bazaar to Shriram Hospital Tiraha will be restricted. However, officials assured that essential services will not be affected by these traffic diversions. “These measures aim to facilitate a secure and organized environment for the New Year’s Day celebrations at Ayodhya Dham,” officials stated. They also urge the public to follow the diversion plan to avoid facing inconvenience.

(Inputs from ANI)

