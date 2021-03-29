Mirzapur (UP): In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy died after his mobile battery exploded on his face. The incident happened when he was testing the battery power after charging it with a ‘jadoo’ charger. The class 6 student, identified as Monu, died on the spot when the battery exploded on his face leading to severe facial injuries. Also Read - Oops! Boy Buys 'Cheap' iPhone Online, Gets iPhone-Shaped Coffee Table Instead | See Hilarious Pics

Monu had put his mobile battery into a ‘jadoo’ charger. An hour later, he decided to check the power by touching it and the battery exploded immediately, ripping his face.

Hearing the blast, the family members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the primary health centre in Matwar where he was declared dead by doctors. Later, Monu was cremated without his family informing the police.

In a similar incident in 2019, a man died in Netavalgarh Pachhli village in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, after a phone kept in his pocket while he was sleeping exploded.

(With IANS inputs)