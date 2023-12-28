Home

Uttar Pradesh

Travelling From Delhi to Noida, Other Parts of UP Amid Fog? Check Guidelines Issued by Uttar Pradesh Govt

Travelling From Delhi to Noida, Other Parts of UP Amid Fog? Check Guidelines Issued by Uttar Pradesh Govt

The Uttar Pradesh transportation department has issued specific guidelines for different zones in the wake of the prevailing weather conditions.

Travelling From Delhi to Noida, Other Parts of UP Amid Fog? Check Guidelines Issued by UP (Representative Image)

Noida: As dense fog continued to cover several cities in North India, including Delhi and Noida, for the second consecutive day, the Uttar Pradesh transport department issued directives for buses travelling on highways and expressways.

Trending Now

The Uttar Pradesh transportation department has issued specific guidelines for different zones in the wake of the prevailing weather conditions.

You may like to read

Check Full List of Guidelines

According to the guidelines, the roadway buses should only stop at petrol pumps or police stations adjacent to expressways.

Moreover, buses should not operate until the fog clears.

Buses should not be taken to dhabas (local eateries) in opposite directions.

The buses that are operating at night, details such as the vehicle number, driver’s contact number, and the control room’s contact number must be displayed.

The directives were issued as visibility at 9 PM on December 27 showed ‘zero’ for Allahabad and Agra, 400 meters for Lucknow and 700 meters for Varanasi. Several areas in Noida and Greater Noida also experienced similar foggy conditions.

A dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital as cold wave gripped the city, leading to train and flight delays in Delhi, causing inconvenience to passengers on Thursday. Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed passengers queuing up at the gates of the airport amid intense fog.

The Delhi airport reported delays in flight operations affecting approximately 134 flights, both arrivals and departures (domestic and international), due to fog. While 35 international flight departures got delayed from Delhi, 28 international arrivals got delayed as well. On the other hand, 43 domestic departures and 28 domestic arrivals got delayed.

As many as 22 trains were delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station as well, amid low visibility. Trains like the Howrah New Delhi Rajdhani and Jammu Tawi Rajdhani were running late for more than an hour. Visuals from the station showed several passengers waiting amid intense cold.

The IMD had forecast that the temperature on Thursday would hit a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum at 22 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a dense fog alert for the national capital. “It is to inform to all that Dense fog has already set in over some pockets of Delhi including at IGI Airport Palam since 0830pm today of 27th Dec 2023,” the IMD said in a post on ‘X’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.