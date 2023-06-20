Home

Uttar Pradesh

Triple Murder In UP’s Mainpuri: 3 Of Family Killed In Long-Standing Feud Over A Piece Of Land

The accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, 28, used a country-made firearm and fired at four members of the family. Three died, while a woman, critically injured.

Mainpuri: Three persons of a family, including a father, son and a woman were shot dead in Nagla Antram village, within limits of the Karhal police circle in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Monday. The reason for the triple murder is being attributed to a dispute between two related families over possession of a piece of land and an enmity festering for years.

“Prima facie, it was a dispute over a piece of land which passes between the houses of the two families. The family of the accused raised some structure on Sunday evening, but the matter did not flare up as the victim family remained silent and lodged no complaint with the police,” Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, said.

“However, the main accused, Rahul Yadav, 28, assisted by other members of his family, attacked the victim family headed by Rameshwar Yadav, 80, on Monday. Rameshwar Yadav, his 52-year-old son, Kayam Singh Yadav and 30-year-old Mamta Yadav, were shot dead,” he said.

Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, said, “Teams have been constituted to nab the accused named in the complaint and a case is being registered. The accused involved are absconding and a search has been launched to arrest them.”

“Sarojini Yadav, too, was fired at and was injured in the attack. She has been shifted to the Saifai Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.