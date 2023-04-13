Home

Uttar Pradesh

True Tribute To My Son: Umesh Pal’s Mother on Asad Ahmed Encounter in Jhansi

True Tribute To My Son: Umesh Pal’s Mother on Asad Ahmed Encounter in Jhansi

Asad Ahmed Encounter: Shanti Devi, slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s mother, thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government.

I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM, Shanti Devi added.

Prayagraj: Hours after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in a police encounter in Jhansi, Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Devi on said this is a true tribute to her son. “This is a tribute to my son,” says Shanti Devi.

Slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s mother also thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving “justice” after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in a police encounter.

You may like to read

“I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM,” Shanti Devi added.

#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

“This is a tribute to my son. I thank the Chief Minister and the police department which discharged their duties,” Shanti Devi further stated.

Asad along with his associate Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi earlier in the day.

Jaya Devi, Umesh Pal’s widow also thanked the chief minister. “I thank the Chief Minister who took such a decision. He gave punishment to the killers of his daughter’s husband. It is justice. I expect that the Chief Minister will do good whatever he does. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister who is like a fatherly figure,” she said.

Both Asad and Ghulam carried rewards of Rupees five lakhs each on their heads. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered from the duo.

“Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered,” UP STF said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were this morning brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the state Special Task Force and termed the action as a “message to criminals”.

While speaking to ANI, Maurya said, “I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them.”

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.