Two, Including A Child, Died In ‘Explosion’ In UP’s Aligarh, Probe Underway

Aligarh DM Pawan Aggarwal said two injured people have been discharged after treatment. "Two others are also out of danger. They are being shifted to the district hospital".

Officials said there was an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator.

Aligarh: Two people, including a kid, were killed while others were injured after an explosion inside a warehouse in Aligarh town of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

“One child and a man died in the incident and four were injured,” Pawan Aggrawal, District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar told ANI.

DM Aggrawal further informed that two injured people have been discharged after treatment. “Two others are also out of danger. They are being shifted to the district hospital”.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An explosion took place in Aligarh town of Siddharthnagar district (31/10) pic.twitter.com/dCjsvSbi4R — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2023

“Prima facie it seems that it was a warehouse and inside the warehouse, 7-8 refrigerators were kept and this happened due to an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator. One child and a man died in the incident and 4 injured. 2 injured have been discharged after treatment and the other 2 are also out of danger and are being shifted to district hospital,” Pawan Aggarwal said.

During the inquiry, the official said, prime facie it appears there were 7-8 refrigerators inside a warehouse.

“There was an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.