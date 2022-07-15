Sonbhadra: Two journalists, working with leading Hindi dailies, were shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on late Thursday evening. The incident took place while the scribes were having tea at a restaurant under Raipur police station. They were immediately rushed to the BHU Medical College where they were said to be out of danger. The victims have been identified as Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey, both in their mid-thirties.Also Read - Communal Violence In Agra: Stone Pelting Between Two Communities After Bike Hits Man

According to Sonbhadra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vinod Kumar Singh, while both Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey were sitting at a restaurant located in Kaliyari market and having tea, two unidentified miscreants came on a bike, wearing helmets, and opened two to three rounds of fire, injuring the duo. The then fled the spot. Also Read - Odisha Journalist Chained to Hospital Bed After Arrest, Probe Ordered After Pic Goes Viral

The incident triggered off panic and the locals immediately informed the police. Both journalists were first rushed to community health centre in Vaini area, where the doctor referred them to the district hospital and further to BHU Medical College. Also Read - 'I am Mr McAdams': Memes Rule Twitter After TV Anchor Scolds The Wrong Guest on Live TV | Watch

“So far, we have not ascertained the motive behind the incident. The two journalists are out of danger and we will shortly record their statements,” Singh added on Friday.

The FIR was being registered in the case while the locals, who were at the tea shop, are also being asked about the registration and identification of the bike used by unknown assailants.