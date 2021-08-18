Noida: Two new Korean companies such as Dreamtech India Pvt Ltd and Starion Pvt Ltd have bought 40 acres of land in Sector Ecotech 10 with an investment of about 433 crores that will spawn job opportunities for over 3,500 people under the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) policy scheme. According to a report by TOI, the other top five Korean Companies specialising in manufacturing mobile phones and related accessories had bought 87 acres of land in Greater Noida under the policy scheme with an investment of Rs 1,150 crore promising to offer job opportunities to about 8,700 youths.Also Read - Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan Joins Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Board; Top Points

As per the officials, GNIDA's policy of allotting the land within 30 days of the application has gained Korean attention. Apart from Samsung and LG, the other three Korean companies have bought and have set up the firm in Sectors Ecotech 1 extension, Ecotech 6, and Ecotech 10. Senatech India Pvt Ltd, KH Vatech India, and Samkwag IndiaElectronics Pvt Ltd are a few companies that have been allocated lands under its ease of doing business policy

Earlier Chinese Manufacturers like Oppo and Haier had set up plants in Great Noida, says Deep Chandra, the additional CEO of GNIDA. He further said to TOI Reporter, "The city is now fast emerging as a stronghold for Korean electronics companies."

According to Chandra, the biggest five companies are expected to be operational very soon. On meeting the delegation, ACEO Deep Chandra assured them to provide all the essential help in setting up the businesses. Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said that GNIDA is promoting industries under the ease of doing the business policy. An emphasis is being made to bring such big industries to the city by making acres of land available within 30 days of the application as suggested in the policy.