Pilibhit: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two constables were allegedly caught running a sex racket from inside the police outpost in Pilibhit district. Not only that, the accused police constables, were also accused of blackmailing people using escort services to trap victims. Also Read - Thanks to Karnataka Police, Woman Reunited With Her 9-Month-Old Son After He Was Left Abandoned

According to The Times of India, the matter came to light after an audio of the exploited woman went viral on social media. Senior police officials reached the police station after the audio recording became public.

Reportedly, the cops had roped in a few girls who at first used to call customers over to a place close to the police outpost as specified by the two cops. Soon after, they would conduct a raid on the spot and would extract a heavy bribe from them under the threat of prosecuting the customers for illegal activity.

It was later revealed that the accused cops also sexually exploited these woman repeatedly and pressurised them to trap and blackmail young boys.

After the expose, the Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Yadav has suspended the constables and a departmental enquiry has also been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, the SP has also removed seven other police constables from the police outpost and attached them their respective with police stations.