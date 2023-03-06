Home

Uttar Pradesh

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Accused Shot Dead in Prayagraj Police Encounter

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Accused Shot Dead in Prayagraj Police Encounter

Another person accused in the Umesh Pal murder case was killed in an encounter with Prayagraj police on Monday. Vijay Kumar, a.k.a Usman Chaudhary, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Prayagraj: Another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was shot dead Prayagraj police team in an encounter in the early hours of Monday, officials said. Dhumanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the encounter took place in Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am.

Vijay alias Usman Chaudhary, the accused was involved in the shooting of Umesh Pal and two other policemen on February 24.

You may like to read

Taking on Twitter about the incident, UP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said, “Didn’t we say that we will destroy them (mafia nexus)!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today.”

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also said, “Pujya Maharaj @myogiadityanath ji had said that they (mafia nexus) will be destroyed. The dreaded absconding killer Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in an encounter by the police today #up.”

Earlier on February 27, three days after the daylight murder of Umesh Pal, the police gunned down an accused, identified as Arbaaz. According to reports, Arbaaz was a close aid of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Atiq Ahmad.

Police said that Arbaaz was driving the car at the time Umesh Pal was murdered. Atiq has been named as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Recently, Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a CBI probe into the incident. Atiq’s two sons have been kept in police detention.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area.

While Pal died on the same day, the security personnel died later during treatment. A couple of days later, Arbaz, who allegedly drove the SUV of the assailants, was killed in an encounter with the police in Prayagraj.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.