Banda (UP): An undertrial has escaped from Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh where gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged, police said on Monday. The security of the jail has been beefed up after the undertrial was found missing from jail premises on Sunday evening, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said, "We have got information that an undertrial Vijay Aarakh, a resident of Barsada Bujurg village in Girwan area, lodged in the jail here has fled."

"Jail administration has not lodged an FIR in this connection yet," he added.

“It is not known yet how and from where he fled from the jail,” the ASP said, adding that Aarakh was sent to jail in February in dacoity and other cases.

(With PTI inputs)