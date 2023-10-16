Home

Who is Don Babloo Srivastava, Once An Associate Of Dawood Ibrahim Who Now Fears For Life? Know All About Him

Don Babloo Srivastava, who was once an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, is currently in Bareilly's Central Jail and has expressed threat to his life as he appears in a case in Prayagraj. Know more about this underworld don..

Underworld Don Babloo Srivastava

New Delhi: Mafia don Babloo Srivastava, who is currently lodged in Uttar Paresh’s Bareilly central jail, has expressed threat to his life as he appears for a hearing in a case in Prayagraj on Monday. Special Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar, has promised elaborate security arrangements as per the rules. The police will also be monitoring the area for any suspicious activity. It may be recalled that Pankaj Mahindra, who owned a jewellery shop, was abducted on September 5, 2015. The family had received a ransom call demanding Rs 10 crore. Who is Don Babloo Srivastava, what is he ‘infamous’ for, read more to know..

Who Is Don Babloo Srivastava?

Don Babloo Srivastava was once an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and later turned hostile. He was caught in Singapore and extradited to India in 1995. He was wanted in 42 cases involving murder and abduction. The gangster has also been accused by the Government of Pakistan for being the ‘mastermind’ of the Lahore Bombing in 2021.

Babloo Srivastava Fears For His Life

On October 11, don Babloo was summoned to testify in the Allahabad district court in the case involving abduction of jeweller Pankaj Mahindra, but his lawyer, citing threat to his life, applied to record his testimony through video conferencing. The application was rejected by district court’s special judge Vikas Kumar Srivastava, who ordered Babloo Srivastava to appear in the court on Monday and get his statement recorded. The court has also ordered the Bareilly SSP, jail superintendent, Prayagraj police commissioner and district magistrate to ensure his presence in the court.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: Accused in the case of the kidnapping of Jeweller Pankaj Mahendra, Bablu Srivastava was brought to Bareilly jail. Accused Bablu Srivastava will be produced in the Prayagraj District Court today. He had given an application against the physical hearing and… pic.twitter.com/0MktyToNXf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2023

According to senior police officers, the don was escorted by a security fleet headed by a deputy SP-rank officer around 3.30 p.m. from Bareilly on Sunday. Others in the team accompanying the don included two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 40 police constables. All the police stations from where the prison van of Babloo will pass through have been asked to remain vigilant. Uttar Pradesh Police have assured elaborate security arrangements for Babloo Srivastava’s appearance in court. The arrangements will include a heavy police presence in and around the court, as well as frisking of all visitors and lawyers.

(Inputs from IANS)

