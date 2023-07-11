Home

Uttar Pradesh

Unemployed Bulandshahr Labourer Gets GST Notices Implying His ‘Firms’ Of Rs 2.5 Crore Turnover

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-63 police station. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Unemployed Bulandshahr Labourer: According to news coming in from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old labourer has claimed that he received two GST notices implying that his “firms” have made a turnover of Rs 2.52 crore, i.e., he has been mentioned as the owner of two different firms in the GST notices.

Acting on his complaint, a case has been registered at Sector-63 police station in Gautam Buddha district. The police said that teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

“I am a very poor man and I have been completely unemployed for the last many months. Earlier, I was working as a labourer in a township project in Naraura, where I barely earned around Rs 300 per day. How can I be the owner of these two firms? I have spent more than Rs 40,000 to just get the FIR registered. Officials kept sending me from one office to another, from Ghaziabad to Noida to Bulandshahr. Even travelling from my village to the SP’s office in Bulandshahr costs a lot of money,” said Devendra Kumar, a resident of Udaygarhi Bangar under Naraura police station in Uttar Pradesh while talking to The Indian Express.

He further said, “I do not know how I will prove my innocence. But police officials keep calling me for the statement again and again. Now, I will have to go to Noida to state the same thing that I have said multiple times to multiple officials. I do not know why they have not succeeded in nabbing the accused.”

Devendra Kumar, in his complaint, has alleged that the contractors of a company where he used to work had misused his documents to set up the firms.

“Around two years ago, I (Devendra Kumar) was employed in a (software) company in Sector-63, Noida as a packer for around four months. During my stint with the company, the contractors had taken my Aadhaar Card and Pan Card to process my salary. On March 13, 2023, I received a notice from a state tax office in Ghaziabad at my residential address (in Bulandshahr), in which it was stated that ‘your firm JK Traders’s turnover in 2022-23 is Rs 136.60 lakh and for which the GST amount is Rs 24.61 lakh’,” the FIR states.

The FIR further says, “When I checked the GST number given in the notice, I found out that the firm is operated by a person named Jitendra Sisodia, a resident of Ghaziabad. However, I do not have any association with this firm. The said software company contractor and Jitendra Sisodia have misused my documents to establish this firm.

“I received another notice dated 16.03.2023 on 4.4.2023 from the Aligarh range state tax office, in which it has been stated that I am the owner of the firm Sarvshree JK Traders. The letter also stated that during the investigation it was found that the firm was bogus and non-existent. In a December 2022 filing, the firm had shown the outward supply of different types of scrap goods of Rs 116.24 lakh.”

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 467, 468, and 471 (all three related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-63 police station, reported The Indian Express.

