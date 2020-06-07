New Delhi: Ahead of the unlocking from June 8, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines specifying the temperature of air conditioners at public places and offices. The temperature should be between 24-30 degrees and a humidity of 40-70 per cent should be maintained. Also Read - UP News: 21 Fresh Coronavirus Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Tally at 591

Earlier, the government had spelt out an SOP to be followed from June 8.

1. The lockdown has been extended till June 30.

2. Places of worship, restaurants, malls, hotels etc. can open from June 8.

3. There should be posters creating awareness about COVID-19 in all these places.

4. All government offices in Uttar Pradesh will operate with 100% workforce, with staggered timings of 9 AM-5 PM, 10 AM-6 PM and 11 AM-7 PM in place.

5. Social distancing, face mask are the two main etiquettes to be maintained at every public place.

6. Leave your shoes inside your car before entering the temple. Or, carry them in your hand.

7. Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at salons/beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves while working.

8. All ACs must maintain a temperature of between 24-30 degrees and a humidity level of 40-70 per cent.

9. There should be fresh air circulating in all ACs. Sometimes, ACs circulate the same air. That should not happen.

10. No distribution of prasad in temples.