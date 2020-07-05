New Delhi: Part of the Central government’s Unlock 2.0, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday allowed big events and large gatherings to happen in the state with adhering to the safety protocol issued the Home Ministry. Also Read - Coronavirus Symptoms in India: Diarrhea, Headache And Vomiting Could Also be Signs of Deadly COVID-19

Talking in details, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said big events can be held with regard to COVID-19 and the Van Mahotsav in the state.

"Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three categories, which the world will be able to clearly see. These will say what was the situation of the world before the COVID-19 outbreak, what was the condition during the outbreak and what will be the changes in the world after COVID," Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI at the commencement of the Van Mahotsav.

He said the state government has set a target of planting 25 crore saplings during the Van Mahotsav in the state.

Saying that all need to fight the global pandemic together, Adityanath saidduring this plantation programme, adherence to social distancing can be clearly seen. “This is a good effort and all of us can organise big events while adhering to social distancing. This event is a witness to this. By following the treatment and prevention protocol during this global pandemic, we can be a part of the Van Mahotsav,” he added.

The development comes as the state has witnessed 24 deaths in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has so far witnessed 773 coronavirus deaths.

In another development, 2 senior ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past few hours.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Rajendra Pratap Singh, popularly known as Moti Singh, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren have all tested positive for the virus. The second Minister to test positive is Dharam Singh Saini, who heads the Ayush Ministry.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)