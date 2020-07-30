New Delhi: After the Central government announced the guidelines for Unlock 3, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday said that the sweet shops and outlets selling rakhis will open outside containment zones on the weekend to run their businesses. Also Read - Govt, Private Schools in Madhya Pradesh to Remain Shut Till August 31 | Know Here Why

The decision from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration was taken in view of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Issuing notification, District Magistrate Suhas LY asked residents and shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers during outdoor activities.

Notably, the shops and markets have been closed during weekends in Uttar Pradesh since lockdown-like restrictions have been clamped on outdoor activities from 10 PM on Fridays till 5 AM on Mondays.

The development comes as the Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a total of 5,071 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths till Thursday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 730.

As of now, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district has 442 COVID-19 containment zones. Movement of people in or out of these zones is restricted except for medical personnel and essential supplies, district officials said.

Among the containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, 394 are in category I (one active case) and 48 in category II (more than one case).

On the brighter side, 55 COVID-19 patients got discharged after treatment since Wednesday, and the total number of recoveries reached 4,299, the highest for any district in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (679) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases. The highest number of active cases is in Lucknow (4,381), followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,536), Varanasi (1,693), Bareilly (1,330), Allahabad (1,212), Gorakhpur (1,045), Jhansi (1,020), Jaunpur (936), Ballia (893) and Ghaziabad (780), according to the data.