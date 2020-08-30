Delhi: Going as per the guidelines issued by the Central government, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued fresh SOPs and allowed the metro services to reopen in the state in phased manner from September 7. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: 12 Arrested, 1700 Vehicles Owners Issued Challan For Flouting Restrictions

Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government allowed cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres from September 21.

However with social distancing norms, the state government allowed sports, religious, and other group activities to resume from September 21 with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, the state government did not allow schools and colleges to open at this time.

As per the guidelines, the schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutes will remain closed till September 30. However, online/other forms of learning will continue and will be encouraged.

The state government said at least 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools will be permitted to work for online/other learning-related work. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued in this regard by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Saturday, the Union Home Ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

The Home Ministry said under the Unlock 4 phase, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people, with effect from September 21.

Over 67 more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while the state registered a record daily spike of 6,233 cases, taking its COVID-19 tally 2,25,632.

The other districts, where fresh cases in excess of 100 were reported are Varanasi (198), Saharanpur (191), Aligarh (187), Ghaziabad (180), Moradabad (157), Bareilly (151), Barabanki (143), Meerut (137), Gorakhpur (128), Muzaffarnagar (127), Lakhimpur Khiri (121), Azamgarh (110), Gautam Buddh Nagar (107) and Ayodhya (105)