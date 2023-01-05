Unnao Family Loses 3 Children To Measles In 3 Weeks; 35 More Kids Of Same Village Infected

Kanpur: Three children of a single family lost their lives to measles within a span of just three weeks in Unnao’s Danigarhi village. The children were not vaccinated against the disease. The village has 35 more children who have developed rashes and are suffering from fever. Out of these, three have been hospitalised due to their serious condition.

In view of the outbreak, the district health department has launched a vaccination drive to inoculate kids against measles despite resistance from locals. In addition, a team of doctors — including Dr Narendra Singh and Dr Mushir Ahmad — has been deployed in the village to look into cases and check the spread of the disease.

Unnao’s chief medical officer Satya Prakash has confirmed the three deaths due to measles. He said, “All the minor victims were unvaccinated. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our teams have vaccinated 60% of the children in the village and are treating the ones down with measles.”

STIFF RESISTANCE FROM VILLAGERS AGAINST VACCINATION

Doctors faced stiff resistance from the villagers during the vaccination drive. Things got to a point where doctors had to call clerics for intervention. Later, necessary announcements were made from the places of worship.

District magistrate Apoorva Dubey also went to the village and spoke at length with the villagers and helped them clear their myths, said a senior health department official. “The vaccination drive began in the village after intervention from clerics and officials. However, some people are still not convinced and continue to stall. They are being spoken to regularly,” said the CMO.