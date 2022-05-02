Noida: The autopsy report of an 18-year-old nurse, whose body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a wall of a nursing home on Saturday morning, did not confirm rape, said Unnao Police, even as her family members claimed that she was gang-raped and murdered.
“The postmortem report of the nurse has not confirmed rape. It stated asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. No internal or external injuries were found on her body,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Shashi Shekhar Singh said, adding that the postmortem was conducted by a panel of a doctor and the entire process was videographed.
The police said that they have filed a rape and murder case against three owners of the nursing home where the victim joined a day before she was found hanging. They added that a vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for further examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing homeowners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.
