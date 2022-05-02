The police said that they have filed a rape and murder case against three owners of the nursing home where the victim joined a day before she was found hanging. They added that a vaginal swab of the nurse would be sent for further examination. “So far, we have not found any evidence against the nursing homeowners named in the FIR. It appears to be a suicide case. The investigation is on,” said the Additional SP.

The 18-year-old nurse was found hanging from a pillar of a nursing home in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on the first day at work, with her family alleging that she was raped and killed. The body of the nurse was found hanging at New Jeevan Nursing Home in the Bangarmau area of the district on Saturday. The nurse was on night shift on the first day of her job.