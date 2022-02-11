New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police have recovered the decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman, who had gone missing two months ago on December 8. Officials have found the body near an ashram owned by a former state minister’s son. On January 24, Rajol Singh, the son of former SP minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh, was arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the woman.Also Read - 'Hope People Understand Our Pain': Unnao Rape Survivor's Emotional Appeal On Mother Contesting UP Polls

“On December 8, a missing complaint was filed after which an FIR was lodged on January 10 as per the rules. One person was arrested and the investigation is in progress. Based on the probe findings, the body was recovered. We are getting a post-mortem done and will take further action accordingly”, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Shashi Shekhar Singh. Also Read - What Are The Grounds on Which Court Granted Bail to Union Minister's Son in Lakhimpur Case: 10 Points

On being asked about the family’s allegation that police delayed lodging the case, the ASP said,”This is not completely true. First, a missing complaint was lodged because the woman was an adult. When the Investigating Officer expressed doubt that the accused may have harmed the woman, police acted accordingly and recovered the body. So far, one person has been arrested. We are looking for his accomplices.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1: Polling For First Phase Ends; 57.79% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

On January 25, the woman’s mother had tried to immolate herself in front of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle in Lucknow.

The woman’s mother has alleged laxity by police, especially the local SHO Akhilesh Chandra Pandey, who has now been suspended for alleged laxity in the probe.

“My daughter was killed by Rajol Singh in his ashram and buried there. I had gone to the ashram earlier. They showed us the whole premises, except the three-storey building. I had called a local police officer, but he switched his phone off. If he had come, I would have found my daughter alive”, IANS quoted the victim’s mother as saying.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar put out a video message demanding action against Rajol Singh and the policemen. “Both are equally responsible for the incident. I give two days to the chief minister to ensure justice to the deceased woman. Two days are for the administration and the third day will be mine,” he said and added that he will visit Unnao at the earliest.

उन्नाव जिले में सपा नेता के खेत में दलित युवती का दफनाया हुआ शव बरामद होना अति-दुःखद व गंभीर मामला। परिवार वाले पहले से ही उसके अपहरण व हत्या को लेकर सपा नेता पर शक कर रहे थे। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

Echoing similar remarks, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said,”Recovery of the body of a Dalit girl in the SP leader’s field in Unnao district is a very sad and serious matter. The family members were already suspecting the SP leader about her abduction and murder. The state government should immediately take strict legal action against the culprits to get justice for the victim’s family.”