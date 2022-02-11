New Delhi: After Congress fielded her mother to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Election, the Unnao rape survivor said she hoped that people understand their pain and support them.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Congress Names Mother of 2017 Unnao Rape Victim As Poll Candidate

Asha Singh, the mother of the rape survivor who has won her legal battle against former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was fielded by Congress from the Unnao Assembly seat for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Reacting to this, the Unnao rape survivor said since she is not old enough to fight elections, the party has fielded her mother from the Unnao Sadar Assembly segment for a cause.

“Priyanka Gandhi wanted me to fight the election but it could not happen because I am not 25 years of age. So she gave the ticket to my mother,” the rape survivor, a Class-11 student, who is campaigning for her mother was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

She said Priyanka Gandhi understood their “pain” and hoped that people would send her mother to the Assembly. “Priyanka Gandhi understood our pain and gave us a chance to join politics. I suffered a lot of oppression to put the man who did wrong with me behind the bars. Now, no one, no matter how influential he is, can do any wrong to any daughter. He will think first before doing any misdeed because law is strict for everyone and justice can be delayed but not denied,” the rape survivor said.

“Injustice should not happen to any other sister. I hope that the people of our district will understand our sorrow and pain and send my mother to the Assembly so that the voice of the downtrodden is heard,” she said.

To a question on their strategy against seasoned politicians, she said they are fighting on the basis of truth. “We will win the election with the help of people. Difficulties will come, but we are not alone,” the rape survivor said.

She said they have expanded the Congress’s “ladki hoon…” slogan as “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon aur bahan-betiyon ko nyay dila sakti hoon (I am a girl, I can fight and ensure justice to sisters and daughters)”.

Meanwhile, Asha Singh said she was confident of victory while adding that she is contesting the polls to ensure justice for the victims of such a heinous crime. Singh raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state and said crime against women will only stop once the scenario improves.

“Only then, no man, however strong he is, cannot look at a woman with wrong intentions. Our efforts will be to ensure this after winning the election,” she told PTI.

Pankaj Gupta, who represents Unnao Sadar in the Assembly, has been fielded from the seat by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has nominated Abhinav Kumar.