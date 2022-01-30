Unnao Election 2022: Unnao is one of the 403 constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and one of six assembly constituencies in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Since 2008, this assembly constituency is numbered 165 amongst 403 constituencies. It is set to go to the polls in the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23.Also Read - Sirathu Assembly Elections 2022: Will Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Retain BJP's Seat?

This seat currently belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pankaj Gupta who won in last assembly election of 2017, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Manisha Deepak by a margin of 46,072 votes. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll - Bundelkhand (UP): BJP Likely to Gain 13% in Vote Share, But Will It Convert Into Seats?

While the BJP has decided to repeat its winning candidate in these elections, SP has fielded a new face – Abhinav Kumar – from what used to be its stronghold before 2017. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Bundelkhand (UP): Yogi Adityanath Remains Favourite CM Candidate With 50% Vote Share

Unnao Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Unnao Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Asha Singh – INC

Pankaj Gupta – BJP

Abhinav Kumar – SP

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).