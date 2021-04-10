Lucknow: Ten people died and 40 injured after a truck they were travelling on fell into a 35-foot-deep gorge in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. “The incident took place in the Barhpura police station area after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad told news agency PTI, adding that the accident took place in a ravine area. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation Over Cooch Behar Firing, Accuses Central Forces of Working At BJP's Behest

"The number of people who have died stands at 10. The injured have been admitted to the Etawah district hospital. Depending upon the seriousness of the cases, the injured will be shifted to higher centres for medical treatment," PTI quoted a police PRO as saying.

Home Minister Amit Shah, took to Twitter, and condoled the death and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. Shah said that the local administration is engaged in relief work. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the tragic incident.

Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said the accident took place around 4 pm on the Udi Chakarnagar road. “The truck was going from Agra to a Kalika Devi temple located in the Lakhna area of Etawah to offer a flag when the driver of the truck lost control over it and it fell into a 30-foot-deep gorge,” Singh said.

He added that 10 people died on the spot. He said the 40 injured included 13 women and an equal number of children.