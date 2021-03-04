Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh on Thursday suspended two policemen in Gorakhpur and filed a case against them for their alleged inaction in a minor girl’s gangrape case. The minor girl was brought to the police post on Tuesday after the gangrape. Also Read - UP Shocker: Body of 13-year-old Girl Found Buried in Pit For 6 Days, Family Alleges Rape

However, police took action only after the intervention of Gorakhpur police chief Jogendra Kumar, who saw a viral video of the rape survivor where she described the incident.

"As soon I got to know, I and other officers intervened. The matter was brought to the notice of the district magistrate," Gorakhpur police chief said.

The two cops who have been suspended include the police post in-charge and a constable posted there. Police have a suspect identified by the survivor in custody. Police also ordered a medical examination of the rape survivor.

The crime took place when the minor girl was returning home on Tuesday night with two of her friends.

In the video which has surfaced on social media, the girl can be heard saying: “I was returning home after the dance performance. There were two other girls with me. They offered to drop me home, but I asked them to go on and I would manage to go alone. But then these men approached me, caught hold of me, and they gagged me. They even threatened me and said they would kill me.”